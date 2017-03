LONDON Output at Britain's Buzzard oilfield in the North Sea fell on Wednesday, several traders said on Thursday.

Buzzard is the largest of the fields that contribute to the Forties crude blend, the most important of the North Sea crudes underpinning the Brent crude benchmark.

"It tripped yesterday," one trader said.

Buzzard's operator Nexen would not immediately comment. Prior to the incident the field was pumping strongly at its maximum capacity of just over 200,000 barrels per day.

(Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by Keiron Henderson)