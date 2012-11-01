LONDON The Buzzard oilfield in the North Sea on Thursday could begin to restart later on Thursday, a trade source said, which could add to supplies of the most important of the North Sea crudes that underpin the Brent oil benchmark.

Buzzard, the largest of the fields that contribute to the Forties crude blend, has been shut for maintenance since September 4.

"They are going to start opening the wells later today," said the source, who declined to be identified.

A series of delays in the restart has disrupted shipments of Forties and led to gains in the price of Brent for immediate delivery.

Buzzard operator Nexen said a week ago it was "in the process of restarting" the field and expected production to ramp up in a week to 10 days.

