LONDON The North Sea's Buzzard oilfield is restarting after a brief production outage on Wednesday, a spokeswoman for its operator Nexen confirmed on Thursday.

Buzzard is the largest of the fields that contribute to the Forties crude blend, the most important of the North Sea crudes underpinning the Brent crude benchmark.

"We have now commenced startup procedures and expect production to stabilise and return to normal levels over the coming days," Nexen said.

