LONDON Britain's Buzzard oilfield has been down since Monday morning, several crude traders and a source familiar with the issue said, although a spokeswoman for its operator Nexen earlier said she was not aware of any problems.

"It's been down since this morning," the source said, declining to be identified by name.

Buzzard is the biggest oilfield contributing to the Forties stream, one of the four benchmark crudes that underpins the Brent oil benchmark, and is closely watched by market participants.

