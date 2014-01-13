LONDON The North Sea's Buzzard oilfield is expected to return to normal output in coming days, its operator Nexen confirmed on Monday, after a production issue on Friday.

Buzzard is the largest of the fields that contribute to the Forties crude blend, the most important of the North Sea crudes underpinning the Brent crude benchmark.

"Following a brief production outage at its Buzzard platform on Friday (10 January), Nexen confirms oil export recommenced over the weekend and expects production to stabilize and return to normal levels over the coming days," the company said.

The field also suffered a full production shutdown last Wednesday.

