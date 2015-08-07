Gambling company Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc (BPTY.L), which put itself up for sale, has become the subject of a bidding war.

GVC Holdings Plc (GVC.L), whose offer for the company was turned down in favour of a one from rival 888 Holdings Plc (888.L), has twice come back with higher offers.

All eyes are now on Bwin to see what it decides and whether 888 will return with a higher offer.

Following are some of the key developments in the long-running saga:

May 5, 2014 - American activist investor Jason Ader claims support for Bwin.Party shake-up to tackle what he describes as a continuing decline in the business.

May 22, 2014 - Bwin.party agrees deal with investor on board changes.

June 26, 2014 - Bloomberg reports company considering selling itself or part of the company as part of a strategic review, citing two sources.

June 26, 2014 - Bwin.Party says no plans to break up or sell company.

July 15, 2014 - Bwin announces further cost cuts to help it to meet its targets for the year.

Oct 10, 2014 - Britain's plans to bring licensing and taxation of online gambling companies under UK control got the green light on Friday when a court dismissed a legal challenge to the move.

Nov 12, 2014 - Bwin says in early talks with of parties over a "variety of potential business combinations", which could result in an offer being made for the firm.

Jan 30, 2015 - Bwin says new EU VAT rules to hurt 2015 revenue, cashflow

March 11 - Bwin says talks about selling all or part of its business has become more serious.

March 21 - Online gambling company GVC Holdings' (GVC.L) CEO tells Reuters that "something like" rival Bwin.party would be of interest.

May 15 - GVC Holdings says it has submitted a bid for bigger rival Bwin.Party.

May 17 - The Sunday Times reports British online gaming company 888 Holdings (888.L) is to make a takeover approach for rival Bwin.Party.

May 18 - 888 Holdings says it has submitted a proposal to buy Bwin.Party in cash and shares.

May 18 - Reuters reports GVC Holdings is preparing to make a 1.5 billion euro ($1.7 billion) offer for Bwin.Party in partnership with Canada's Amaya Inc, citing a source close to the matter.

May 19 - Gambling firm GVC teams up with Canada's Amaya for Bwin.Party bid

May 21- Bwin.Party says it expects in coming weeks to "reach a conclusion" as discussions with suitors enter a new stage.

July 8 - GVC Holdings offers to buy Bwin.Party for about 900 million pounds ($1.39 billion), the Financial Times reports.

July 9 - Bwin.Party says GVC Holdings offered to buy it in a cash and stock deal valued at 908 million pounds ($1.4 billion)

July 17 - 888 clinches a cash and stock deal to buy Bwin.party Digital worth almost 900 million pounds ($1.4 billion).

July 21 - GVC says it is considering its options regarding Bwin, but there is no certainty it will make a new offer.

July 27 - GVC Holdings returns with a new 1 billion-pound ($1.55 billion) bid for rival Bwin.party.

Aug 7 - GVC Holdings raises offer to buy Bwin.party Digital to 1.03 billion pounds ($1.6 billion).

(Compiled by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru)