LONDON Online gambling company Bwin.Party said on Wednesday it was in early talks with a number of parties over a "variety of potential business combinations", which could result in an offer being made for the firm.

Shares in Bwin.party, which made the statement in response to recent media speculation, jumped almost 17 percent on the news to 126 pence.

The company has faced pressure from U.S. activist investor Jason Ader's Spring Owl vehicle to shake-up its board, improve its growth strategy and reduce infrastructure costs.

(Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Sarah Young)