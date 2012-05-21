LONDON Bwin.party digital BPTY.L, the world's largest listed online gaming company, said it would pay 26.56 british pounds ($42 million) in back-taxes to the Spanish government as it vies for a licence to offer online gambling in the country.

The company, formed by the merger of Austria's Bwin and PartyGaming last year, said it had been informed that online operators with customers in Spain had to pay back-taxes under two historic laws that were previously not applied to offshore online gaming.

These laws, one dating from 1966 and the other from 1977, were historically applied to operators based in Spain carrying out offline gaming activities and to certain kinds of bets.

Bwin said it had completed a tax self-assessment in accordance with the Spanish Tax Authority's requirements, and was making a payment of 25.6 million euros, plus surcharges and interest of up to 8 million euros.

"Having taken these steps, we believe we have now fulfilled all requirements and look forward to receiving our licence and entering the Spanish market," the Gibraltar-based company said in a statement on Monday.

Separately, another British online gaming firm Sportingbet Plc SBT.L said it was in talks with the Spanish Ministry of Finance about a potential outstanding tax liability covering its operations in the country from January 2009 to May 2011.

Earlier this year, Sportingbet - which has more than 2 million customers in 30 markets - had said it had met with the Spanish gaming regulator and expects to be granted a licence by May.

