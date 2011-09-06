NASHVILLE, Tenn The Country Music Awards will be handed out November 9. The list of nominees announced on Tuesday is as follows:

Entertainer of the Year - Jason Aldean, Brad Paisley, Blake Shelton, Taylor Swift, Keith Urban.

Single of the Year - "A Little Bit Stronger" Sara Evans, "Colder Weather" Zac Brown Band, "Don't You Wanna Stay" Jason Aldean with Kelly Clarkson, "Honey Bee" Blake Shelton, "If I Die Young" The Band Perry.

Album of the Year - "All About Tonight" Blake Shelton, "My Kinda Party" Jason Aldean, "Speak Now" Taylor Swift, "This Is Country Music" Brad Paisley, "You Get What You Give" Zac Brown Band.

Song of the Year - "Colder Weather" written by Zac Brown, Wyatt Durrette, Levi Lowrey, and Coy Bowles for the Zac Brown Band, "Dirt Road Anthem" Brantley Gilbert and Colt Ford for Jason Aldean, "If I Die Young" Kimberly Perry for The Band Perry, "Mean" Taylor Swift, "You and Tequila" Matraca Berg and Deana Carter for Kenny Chesney featuring Grace Potter.

Female Vocalist of the Year - Sara Evans, Miranda Lambert, Martina McBride, Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood.

Male Vocalist of the Year - Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney, Brad Paisley, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban.

Vocal Group of the Year - The Band Perry, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Rascal Flatts, Zac Brown Band.

Vocal Duo of the Year - The Civil Wars, Montgomery Gentry, Steel Magnolia, Sugarland, Thompson Square.

Musical Event of the Year - "As She's Walking Away" Zac Brown Band featuring Alan Jackson; "Coal Miner's Daughter" Loretta Lynn, Sheryl Crow, and Miranda Lambert; "Don't You Wanna Stay" Jason Aldean with Kelly Clarkson; "Old Alabama" Brad Paisley featuring Alabama; "You and Tequila" Kenny Chesney featuring Grace Potter.

Musician of the Year - Sam Bush on mandolin, Jerry Douglas on Dobro, Paul Franklin on steel guitar, Dann Huff on guitar, Mac McAnally on guitar.

Music Video of the Year - "Honey Bee" Blake Shelton, "If I Die Young" The Band Perry, "Mean" Taylor Swift, "Old Alabama" Brad Paisley featuring Alabama, "You and Tequila" Kenny Chesney featuring Grace Potter.

New Artist of the Year - The Band Perry, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Thompson Square, Chris Young.

