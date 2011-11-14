LONDON The government is not about to introduce large scale tax cuts or big increases in public spending to boost growth, despite concerns the economy is heading for another recession, business minister Vince Cable said on Thursday.

Chancellor George Osborne would not veer from his austerity measures when he presents his budget update to parliament on November 29, Cable told BBC radio.

"It is difficult to make tax cuts in an environment where we are trying to get budget discipline and bring the deficit down," he said.

"Large scale tax cuts and for that matter big increases in public spending are not under consideration."

(Reporting by Tim Castle and Fiona Shaikh)