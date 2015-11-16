Liberty Media Corp. chairman John Malone arrives at the annual Allen and Co. conference at the Sun Valley, Idaho Resort July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA.O) offered to buy Cable & Wireless Communications Plc CWC.L in a 3.6 billion pound deal that will unite the two John Malone-backed companies and extend Liberty's reach in the Caribbean.

London-based Cable & Wireless describes itself as "the go-to player" in the Caribbean and Latin America. Malone, the U.S. 'King of Cable', bought about 13 percent in the company through a holding company in March.

The announcement comes nearly two months after Liberty Global and Vodafone Plc (VOD.L) ended talks regarding a swap of assets as they could not agree on valuations.

The stock offer is valued at 78.04 pence per share. Shareholders will also receive a special dividend of 3 pence per share.

The offer is at a premium of about 6 percent to Cable & Wireless's Monday close.

Including debt, the transaction values the company at about $8.2 billion, Cable and Wireless said.

Liberty Global said in July it would not make a takeover offer for ITV Plc (ITV.L), in which it owns a 9.9 percent stake.

Liberty Global shares closed little changed at $41.47. Shares of CWC closed at 73.54 pence.

(Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)