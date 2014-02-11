LONDON Britain's Cable & Wireless Communications said it grew mobile revenue by 4 percent in the third quarter, driven by the increasing popularity of mobile data in its biggest markets Panama and the Caribbean.

The telecoms group said it remained confident on its outlook for the year to end-March, underpinned by its continued momentum in Jamaica, where its mobile subscriber base grew 23 percent year on year.

Operating costs were also significantly lower in the third quarter, down 11 percent in the Caribbean compared to a year ago, it said on Tuesday.

