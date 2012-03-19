Britain's Cadogan Petroleum (CADP.L) said Italy's state-owned oil and gas operator Eni (ENI.MI) would not buy an additional stake in a Cadogan project in Ukraine following the analysis of drill results at two wells.

Shares of Ukraine-focussed Cadogan fell as much as 21 percent to 21.50 pence on the London Stock Exchange. They recouped some of their losses to trade at 24 pence at 1143 GMT.

Eni had acquired a 30 percent stake in the Pokroskvoe license in April 2011, with the option to buy an additional 30 percent.

In mid-February, Cadogan suspended work at the Pokroskvoe 2a well following an operational glitch.

The British firm added it would review its options for Pokroskvoe 2a including re-entering the well.

(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)