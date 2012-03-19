British Airways owner IAG to buy back shares after solid results
LONDON British Airways owner IAG reported operating profit in line with expectations on Friday, and said it would increase cash returns to shareholders through a stock buyback.
Britain's Cadogan Petroleum (CADP.L) said Italy's state-owned oil and gas operator Eni (ENI.MI) would not buy an additional stake in a Cadogan project in Ukraine following the analysis of drill results at two wells.
Shares of Ukraine-focussed Cadogan fell as much as 21 percent to 21.50 pence on the London Stock Exchange. They recouped some of their losses to trade at 24 pence at 1143 GMT.
Eni had acquired a 30 percent stake in the Pokroskvoe license in April 2011, with the option to buy an additional 30 percent.
In mid-February, Cadogan suspended work at the Pokroskvoe 2a well following an operational glitch.
The British firm added it would review its options for Pokroskvoe 2a including re-entering the well.
LONDON Insurer and asset manager Standard Life posted a forecast-beating 9 percent rise in 2016 operating profit, helped by increasing client diversification, it said on Friday.
John Lewis [JLP.UL] [JLPLC.UL], Britain's biggest department store chain, plans to cut hundreds of jobs in a reorganisation of its soft furnishings business and changes to the way it operates its in-store restaurants, it said on Thursday.