Britain's Cadogan Petroleum (CADP.L) said Italian oil and gas operator Eni (ENI.MI) would not buy an additional stake in a Cadogan project in Ukraine following the analysis of drill results at two wells.

Shares of Ukraine-focused Cadogan fell as much as 21 percent to 21.50 pence on the London Stock Exchange. They recouped some of their losses to trade at 24.75 pence at 15:25 p.m. British time.

Eni had acquired a 30 percent stake in the Pokroskvoe license in April 2011, with the option to buy an additional 30 percent.

Eni, which is 30.3-percent state-controlled, declined to comment on the matter.

In mid-February, Cadogan suspended work at the Pokroskvoe 2a well following an operational glitch.

The British firm added it would review its options for Pokroskvoe 2a including re-entering the well.

(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon and Helen Massy-Beresford)