Print-on-demand website operator CafePress Inc is expecting its first annual profit as a public company next year after consolidating most of its printing under one roof, Chief Executive Bob Marino told Reuters.

CafePress, which sells customized T-shirts, baby blankets, posters and mugs, is moving the production units of a series of companies acquired in the last three years to its main manufacturing centre in Kentucky, a move designed to cut costs.

"This year, profitability will be a little impacted because we're actually reinvesting in our manufacturing centre," Marino said in a telephone interview. "When we're done with that reinvestment, we will actually seek to improve our margins."

CafePress, which made a net loss of $82,000 (54,200 pounds) last year, has plans to invest about $6 million in manufacturing in 2013.

The company, which has a market value of $113 million, has made losses in two of the five quarters since it went public in March 2012. Its Nasdaq-listed stock has fallen more than 65 percent since the initial public offering.

Louisville, Kentucky-based CafePress employs crowdsourcing - the services of a large group of people not on its payroll - and says it receives about 20,000 submissions from designers and artists daily.

Artists get paid when a customer buys the product online, and CafePress generates revenue from transactions on its range of websites, which includes CafePress.com, CanvasOnDemand.com, Imagekind.com, GreatBigCanvas.com and LogoSportswear.com.

Like peers Shutterfly Inc and Vistaprint NV, the company generates most of its revenue during the December quarter.

CafePress's orders were hit by the global economic slowdown, as customers cut back on discretionary spending.

To lure back price-sensitive customers, CafePress has started to offer products at lower prices, said Marino, the company's chief executive since 2011.

"With us, lower-priced items does not necessarily mean lower-margin items," he said.

UPWARD TRAJECTORY

CafePress, which also sells bumper stickers, keychains and wall clocks, has forecast 2013 revenue of $248 million to $261 million, which would be an increase of 14 percent to 20 percent on the previous year.

The acquisition of several small, privately run companies in the same business, such as EZ Prints Inc, Logo'd Sportswear Inc and InvitationBox.com, should help to drive revenue growth, said Marino.

"North of 20 percent is the long-term guidance of the business," he said, referring to annual revenue growth. "I think that's likely to be our trajectory well into the future."

CafePress is also using social media to track customer preferences and is partnering with e-commerce and media websites to attract potential customers to its own sites, said Marino, an MBA graduate from Rider University in New Jersey.

Seeking a foothold in international markets, CafePress has begun marketing products targeted specifically at customers in the Czech Republic - a T-shirt with the slogan "Czech Me Out!" - and Australia - "G'day Mate!"

The company's forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, which shows how much an investor is willing to pay for every dollar expected to be earned over the next 12 months, is seen growing to 22.3 times this year from 18.5 times in 2012, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

A high P/E ratio suggests investors expect higher earnings growth in future. Shutterfly's ratio, at 83.8 times, is much higher than that of CafePress; VistaPrint's 18.8 times is lower.

Of the six analysts covering CafePress, four have a "hold" rating on the stock, one has a "buy" and one has a "strong buy" recommendation, according to StarMine.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Youssef Squali, rated five out of five by StarMine for the accuracy of his CafePress earnings estimates, has a "buy" rating and a price target of $9 on the stock - still far below the IPO price of $19.

CafePress's shares were trading down 1 percent at around $6.54 in afternoon trade on the Nasdaq.

(Additional reporting by Supantha Mukherjee; Editing by Robin Paxton)