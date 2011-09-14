MUMBAI Oil explorer Cairn India (CAIL.NS) on Wednesday said it has received approval from a majority of its shareholders to accept conditions imposed by India to clear Vedanta Resources' (VED.L) deal to buy 40 percent stake in the company.

India granted Vedanta Resources conditional approval in June to buy a stake in the Indian business of British oil explorer Cairn Energy (CNE.L), in a deal valued at around $6 billion (3.8 billion pounds).

The resolution was approved by shareholders with a majority of 97.3 percent, Cairn India said in a statement.

(Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)