LONDON London-listed oil explorer Cairn Energy (CNE.L) has sold a 10 percent stake in its North Sea Catcher and adjacent fields to Dyas UK Limited.

Dyas will pay up to $182 million (111.57 million pounds) to fund exploration and development work on the fields, said Cairn, which will retain a 20 percent interest in Catcher.

Cairn, whose operations spread from Greenland to Morocco, said its capital expenditure to the end of 2017 on the Catcher area development will now fall by around $380 million to $200 million.

