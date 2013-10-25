Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
MADRID Spain's third-biggest bank by market value, Caixabank (CABK.MC), on Friday said nine-month net profit had more than doubled to 458 million euros, as it booked lower provisions against bad debts than a year ago.
The Barcelona-based bank, part of La Caixa, beat analysts forecasts for a 426 million euro net profit. It had made 173 million euros in the same period a year ago.
Caixabank said net interest income, or earnings from loans minus deposit costs, had risen 3.2 percent to 2.94 billion euros in the first nine months of the year, above analysts expectations in a Reuters poll.
The bank has benefited from several acquisitions in the past year, which lessened the drop/helped net lending income compared to some rivals.
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and erects a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.