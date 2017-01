The death toll from a huge fire that tore through a converted warehouse in Oakland, California during a dance party on Friday night has risen to 36, with 11 of the victims identified so far, police said on Monday.

The blaze was the deadliest in the United States since 100 people perished in a 2003 fire at a Rhode Island nightclub.

