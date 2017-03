LOS ANGELES Divers were searching a San Bernardino, California lake for evidence related to a Dec. 2 shooting rampage at a county office centre after getting a lead that the suspects had visited the lake on the day of the shooting, an FBI spokesman said on Thursday.

The search could last for days, said David Bowdich, assistant director in charge of the Los Angeles field office of the FBI.

