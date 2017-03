WASHINGTON Tashfeen Malik, the female shooter in the California rampage that left 14 dead, is believed to have pledged allegiance to Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, CNN reported on Friday, citing three U.S. officials.

One of the officials said Malik had pledged allegiance to al-Baghdadi in a posting on Facebook under an account that used a different name, CNN said.

