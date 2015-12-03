WASHINGTON Syed Rizwan Farook, one of the two suspects in the mass shooting that killed 14 people in Southern California on Wednesday, was apparently radicalized, though other factors may have played a role in his motive, CNN reported on Thursday, citing law enforcement sources.

Citing other law enforcement officials, CNN reported that Farook had been in touch over the telephone and via social media with more than one international terrorism subject who was being investigated by the FBI.

