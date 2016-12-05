Barclays to make Dublin its EU headquarters after Brexit - source
LONDON Barclays is preparing to make Dublin its EU headquarters for when Britain leaves the European Union, according to a source familiar with the matter on Thursday.
Cambian Group Plc (CMBNC.L), a behavioural health services provider, said it would sell its adult services business to a unit of Universal Health Services Inc (UHS.N) for 377 million pounds ($478 million) in cash.
The sale, expected to be completed by the end of this year, will allow the company to focus on its children's services, where it sees 'significant opportunities' for growth, Cambian said.
The sale price represents an enterprise valuation of about 2.9 times the 129.5 million pounds earned by the adult services unit in 2015.
Cambian said the bulk of proceeds will be used to pay down debt and the company intends to return 40 million pounds to shareholders after the deal closes.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)
LONDON Barclays is preparing to make Dublin its EU headquarters for when Britain leaves the European Union, according to a source familiar with the matter on Thursday.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp's board on Friday approved plans to make its core chip business a separate company and seek outside investment in it, aiming to avoid being crippled by an upcoming multi-billion dollar writedown for its U.S. nuclear business.
Digital Bridge Holdings LLC, a firm that invests in data centres, has agreed to acquire Vantage Data Centers Management Co LLC from buyout firm Silver Lake Partners for well over $1 billion (793.4 million pounds), including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.