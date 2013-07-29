PHNOM PENH Cambodia's main opposition party, the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), on Monday rejected results showing the party of long-time Prime Minister Hun Sen had won Sunday's general election and said it wanted an inquiry into irregularities.

On Sunday, the government said Hun Sen's Cambodian People's Party (CPP) had won the election, taking 68 seats in the 123-seat parliament to the CNRP's 55.

The CNRP, whose campaign was given a boost by the return from exile of leader Sam Rainsy, said in a statement it wanted a committee set up with members from the CNRP, the CPP, the United Nations, the National Election Committee and others to investigate the election process.

