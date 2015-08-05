PHNOM PENH A Cambodian court on Wednesday indicted two opposition party members for insurrection during a protest a year ago, a decision that could weigh heavily on a shaky political truce nearing the brink of collapse.

Police are seeking three more suspects and those arrested were denied bail and jailed pending trial, said lawyer Sam Sokong.

Their detention follows a bid to forcibly reopen a protest venue in July 2014, for which 11 members of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) were jailed two weeks ago.

Tension is rising between CNRP and the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP), which struck a peace deal last year to foster a "new culture of dialogue".

The political stakes are their highest in years, amid unprecedented competition for business and power in Cambodia.

Prime Minister Hun Sen is credited with steering the country away from violence and poverty towards stability and growth, but faces a strong challenge to his three-decade rule.

The opposition reinvented itself before the 2013 election and won over city dwellers and disgruntled textile unions that went on strike to support CNRP's protests and boycott of parliament over a disputed 2013 election.

The pact was to end that boycott and stop disparaging the government, in exchange for an election brought forward five months to February 2018.

But in an apparent U-turn on Monday, Hun Sen said that was unconstitutional.

"The next election must be held in July. Why? That's because you are all stupid," he said in a speech that took a swipe at CNRP for demanding a February ballot.

The self-styled "strongman" is irked by CNRP's persistent attempts to portray him as a stooge of Vietnam, ceding border territory to the unpopular eastern neighbour.

"Don't play this game: shake my hands but step on my feet," Hun Sen added.

It was clear CPP had reneged on the peace deal, said CNRP member Ou Chanrith, adding, "What's important is people will see who is honest and who is not."

Experts have long been sceptical about how long the truce would last, pointing to the entrenched rivalry.

"The arrests and the pursuit of more activists a year after the incident is being used to send fear and chill the opposition, as well as young people," said political analyst Ou Virak.

Hun Sen has long been accused of influencing police and judges to crush detractors, charges the CPP rejects.

"This is enforcement of the rule of law against individuals who abused laws and harmed other people," CPP's Phay Siphan said of Wednesday's arrests.

