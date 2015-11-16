DATE IMPORTED:09 April, 2015Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen (R) and Sam Rainsy, president of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), smile after a plenary session at the National Assembly in Phnom Penh April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

PHNOM PENH Wanted Cambodian opposition leader Sam Rainsy on Monday delayed his return home from South Korea as tension comes to a head between his supporters and those of Prime Minister Hun Sen.

The Southeast Asian nation is still three years away from a general election, but acrimony between the two as they jockey for position is threatening to plunge the country back into political conflict.

A Cambodian court on Friday issued an arrest warrant related to an old defamation case for which Sam Rainsy had already received a royal pardon. The opposition party denounced the warrant as politically motivated.

Parliament stripped Sam Rainsy of the immunity that comes with his position in parliament on Monday.

Sam Rainsy had been due to arrive in Phnom Penh from South Korea on Monday. He would be arrested on arrival, said government spokesman Phay Siphan.

"There won't be any political compromise because he has lost all political status," Phay Siphan said.

But Sam Rainsy said on the Facebook page that he had delayed his journey after talking to colleagues in Cambodia and a "number of international pro-democracy organizations" which suggested he arrive in daylight.

"...and that I should also leave some time for diplomatic intervention to materialise with the objective of reaching a peaceful solution to the recent escalation of violence in Cambodia," he said.

He would fly to Cambodia "in the next few days", he added.

The warrant for his arrest was issued a day after self-styled strongman Hun Sen, in power for more than 30 years, threatened a lawsuit against Sam Rainsy for comments he made abroad about the election.

Sam Rainsy called on the international community to ensure that Hun Sen sticks to the election timetable and not use the deteriorating political situation to delay the vote.

Hun Sen has warned that an election victory for the opposition in 2018 would see a return to civil war.

Robust economic growth, jobs creation and sustained peace for an impoverished country roiled by decades of civil war, including under Pol Pot's 1975-79 "killing fields" regime, have ensured Hun Sen's continued re-election, although experts say he now faces a strong challenge from a rejuvenated opposition popular among urban youth.

Sam Rainsy's Cambodia National Rescue Party ended a year-long parliamentary boycott after a deal in July 2014 with Hun Sen's long-ruling Cambodian People's Party that granted a series of concessions to the opposition party.

The deal fell apart after a year, when opposition party lawmakers were jailed for insurrection for their role in a protest.

(Writing by Simon Webb; Editing by Nick Macfie)