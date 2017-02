Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni (R) and his father, former King Norodom Sihanouk, talk to media after arriving in Phnom Penh in this October 20, 2004 file photo. REUTERS/Adrees Latif/Files

Workers carry a portrait of former Cambodian King Norodom Sihanouk at a hotel in Phnom Penh in this file photo taken October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

SHANGHAI Cambodia's former king Norodom Sihanouk died of natural causes at the age of 89 on Monday in Beijing, where he was receiving medical treatment, the official Chinese news agency Xinhua reported.

Xinhua cited Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Nhik Bun Chhay as saying Sihanouk died at 2 a.m. Beijing time (7 p.m. British time on Sunday). Sihanouk had been receiving medical treatment in Beijing for a number of years.

