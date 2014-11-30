TEL AVIV Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi plans to take public his holdings in London's Camden Market complex at an 800 million pound ($1.25 billion) valuation, the Calcalist financial news website said on Sunday.

He intends to offer 10 percent of the shares on the London Stock Exchange, Calcalist said.

Officials at Camden Market were not available for comment.

Sagi, who founded gambling technology company Playtech (PTEC.L), acquired Camden Stables Market in March for 400 million pounds and in October bought another section called Camden Lock Market for 100 million.

After another acquisition of a lot adjacent to his Camden Market property in July, Sagi now owns a 12.4-acre area in the heart of London.

Camden Market, which houses stores, art galleries, businesses, restaurants and entertainment centres, attracts 40 million visitors a year.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Michael Urquhart)