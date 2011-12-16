Cameron International Corp agreed to give BP Plc $250 million (161 million pounds) to help pay for costs associated with the UK oil company's 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill disaster.

Investors relieved that the deal removes uncertainty over Cameron's financial obligations pushed the oilfield service company's shares up 5 percent.

Cameron, which made the blow-out preventer that failed at BP's Macondo well, said the its insurers are expected to fund no less than $170 million of this agreement.

"We view the grand total is a very reasonable amount, and a significant overhang has now been removed from the company," analysts at Raymond James said in a note to clients.

The U.S. government in September assigned most of the blame for the disaster, the country's biggest offshore oil spill, to BP, the operator of the well.

The well blowout caused the deaths of 11 men working on the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig and spilled nearly 5 million barrels of crude into the Gulf of Mexico.

Cameron expects to take a charge in the fourth quarter for any amounts not covered by insurance, the Houston company said.

Shares of Cameron climbed $2.17 to $47.03 in morning New York Stock Exchange trading.

