LONDON The eurozone is a matter of weeks away from economic disaster unless a decisive decision to end uncertainity is adopted, Prime Minister David Cameron said in an interview with the Financial Times on Monday.

The UK prime minister called on France and Germany to bury their differences and take "collective responsibilty" by introducing a decisive plan to end the uncertainty before the end of the year.

"The situation with the world economy is very precarious...you either make the eurozone work properly or you confront its potential failure," he said.

(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)