OSLO Prime Minister David Cameron urged euro zone leaders on Wednesday to find a quick solution to the block's crisis, saying "speed was of the essence" and any delay would cost jobs.

Cameron added it was wrong for some countries to only look to German Chancellor Angela Merkel for a solution as Europe as a whole was required to act.

"I don't thin it's fair to lay all of the responsibility on one person... we all need to do the right thing," Cameron said before meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)