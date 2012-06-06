Norway's Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg (R) and his British counterpart David Cameron answer questions during a news conference in the garden of Stoltenberg's residence in Oslo June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Fredrik Varfjell/NTB Scanpix

OSLO Europe's economic crisis is the biggest threat to the world economy and every day leaders delay action could cost jobs both inside and outside the block, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday.

"Speed is of the essence, every day that the European economies are stagnant, are days when opportunities are lost, wealth is lost, and jobs can be lost," Cameron told reporters before meeting Norwegian Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg.

"Clearly the euro zone crisis is the biggest threat to the world economy today," he added.

But Cameron cautioned against expecting German Chancellor Angela Merkel to come up with a fix, saying it was "wrong" and "unfair" to expect one leader shoulder all the responsibility.

The euro zone's crisis took another negative turn this week when Spain said it was effectively losing access to credit markets due to high borrowing costs and the European Central Bank said the euro zone money market has again become "dysfunctional".

Still, the ECB dashed investor hopes of an easing of monetary policy or another flood of cheap liquidity for banks, saying it was up to political leaders to resolve the conflict.

Sources said Germany, where Cameron will meet Merkel on Thursday, was in intensive talks with the EU on a contingency plan for Spain.

"We always said there's some urgent action (needed) to stabilize markets, which is about building firewalls, recapitalizing banks," Cameron said of his upcoming meeting with Merkel.

"There's also important ongoing action to make sure we have plans, credible plans, to deal with debt and deficits."

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Michael Roddy)