Cameroon's President Paul Biya, on course to win Sunday's election, is expected to use his new term to try to build a favourable legacy to his decades in power.

Here are some facts about Biya:

* ROAD TO POWER:

-- Named prime minister in 1975, Biya was the constitutional heir when President Ahmadou Ahidjo suddenly announced his retirement on health grounds in November 1982.

-- Ahidjo retained the chairmanship of the sole legal party, the National Cameroonian Union (UNC), and tension rose between his support base in the predominantly Muslim north and the government, increasingly composed of southern Christians such as Biya.

-- In August 1983, Biya revealed that a coup plot led by two of Ahidjo's military aides had failed. He fired his prime minister and defence minister in one of many reshuffles which marked his first years in power.

-- Within weeks Ahidjo was forced to resign the party job. Biya took over and moved to strengthen his hand. He was elected president for the first time, winning 99.98 percent of the vote as the sole candidate, according to the official result.

* IN POWER

-- In 1984 the rubber-stamp national assembly abolished the post of prime minister and changed the country's name to the Republic of Cameroon.

-- Since coming to power under Cameroon's one-party system, Biya won multi-party presidential elections again in 1992 and 1997. The first was marred by violence and the second boycotted by the opposition. Neither ballot was considered free or fair by foreign observers.

-- Biya took more than 75 percent of the vote in the latest presidential poll in late 2004.

-- In April 2008, Cameroon's national assembly adopted a constitutional bill removing a two-term presidential limit to allow Biya to extend his rule past 2011.

-- In February 2011, Cameroon announced it had created a body to buy and regulate the price of basic food imports in an apparent bid to avoid a repeat of price rises that caused violent protests three years ago. The spike in food prices in 2008 led to riots, during which 100 people were killed.

-- In May 2011 frustrations were on the rise again in the central African oil and cocoa producer ahead of elections, with new protests over bad roads and low state support for agriculture. Critics of Biya have also been disappointed by what they have called a slow pace of reform.

* LIFE DETAILS:

-- Born into a Catholic family at Mwomeka'a in the south on February 13, 1933, Biya graduated in law. After further studies in France, Biya's career took off at age 29 when he was appointed presidential adviser. He rose steadily under Ahidjo's rule.

-- Biya has ruled for nearly 30 years.

Sources: Reuters.www.foreignpolicy.com

(Writing by David Cutler; London Editorial Reference Unit)