YAOUNDE Cameroon has deployed some 1,000 troops and armoured vehicles to its border region with Nigeria to counter a rising threat from Boko Haram Islamist militants, the Central African nation's defence ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.

"Their mission will be to carry out reconnaissance and be ready to respond with enough fire power," Lieutenant Colonel Didier Badjeck told Reuters by telephone from Yaounde.

Boko Haram, which outraged international opinion with the abduction of some 200 schoolgirls in northern Nigeria seven weeks ago, has also carried out attacks in northern Cameroon. It is suspected of attacking a Chinese workers camp there this month.

(Reporting by Daniel Flynn)