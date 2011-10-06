Cameroon goes to the polls on Sunday in a presidential election observers say is important for the stability of the Central African region.

The oil-producing nation in the gulf of Guinea, its territory bisected by the Chad-Cameroon oil pipeline, is the world's fifth-largest cocoa producer and the region's biggest economy with an estimated gross domestic product of about $22 billion (14 billion pounds).

Incumbent president Paul Biya has said Cameroon will become a construction site from 2012 with increased spending on infrastructure aimed at improving the country's roads, electricity supply and rail which investors say are critical in tapping the country's rich mineral resources.

Below are some investments planned for country:

* Cameroon is set to issue a 200 billion CFA franc ($431.7 million) bond by the end of the year to finance infrastructure projects. The World Bank says limited infrastructure is preventing the country from achieving faster growth and reducing poverty.

* Cameroon plans to spend some 6 trillion CFA francs ($11.7 billion) to increase electricity output from 1,000 MW to 3,000 MW by 2020. More than half of the planned increase in capacity depends on the construction of the proposed Lom Pangar dam to control the flow of the Sanaga River.

* Cameroon has gas reserves estimated at over 500 billion cubic meters and GDF Suez Global LNG has signed a memorandum of understanding with it to look into developing liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects. GDF Suez has said it may invest $5 billion on a liquefied natural gas project in Cameroon depending on the outcome of several studies, some of which have not yet begun.

* Rio Tinto Alcan has partnered Cameroon's government in Alucam for an operation scheduled to include a 1 million tonne aluminium smelter at Kribi. Rio has said the project, including a 1,000 megawatt hydroelectric dam to power the smelter, will cost 140 billion CFA francs ($273.3 million). Construction timeline is 2015-18.

* Australia's Sundance Resources, subject of a $1.29 billion bid from China's Hanlong has an exploration permit for the Mbalam deposits. The company delayed start-up of production from the $2.46 billion project by two years to 2013. Reserves are estimated at roughly 2.5 billion tonnes.

* Biya has also promised to revamp the country's agriculture which employs about 70 percent of the labour force. Biya said he plans to enforce measures which could boost direct employment in agriculture from 45,000 to 165,000 by 2014, and 200,000 by 2016.

(Reporting by Bate Felix)