Cameroon is to hold a presidential election on October 9, which pits long-serving leader Paul Biya against nearly two dozen opposition candidates.

Here is a timeline on Cameroon:

1960 - French Cameroon gains independence with Ahmadou Ahidjo as president and becomes the Republic of Cameroon.

October 1961 - The (British) Southern Cameroons join the Republic to become the Federal Republic of Cameroon, while Northern Cameroons join Nigeria.

June 1972 - A new constitution enters into force after a referendum, with Cameroon becoming a unitary state. It is renamed the United Republic of Cameroon with Ahidjo as president.

November 1982 - Ahidjo resigns as president due to ill health. Prime Minister Paul Biya becomes president.

April 1984 - The Republican Guard, loyal to former president Ahidjo, attempts a coup in the capital, Yaounde, but is defeated by forces loyal to Biya.

April 1988 - Biya is re-elected. He is re-elected again in 1992 in a tight poll the opposition said was rigged.

November 2002 - Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo and Biya agree to set up a U.N.-led joint commission to try to defuse a bitter dispute over the Bakassi Peninsula.

October 2002 - the International Court of Justice had awarded the Nigerian-controlled Bakassi Peninsula to Cameroon after years of clashes over the territory whose waters are rich in oil and fish.

October 2004 - Biya wins a new presidential election with 71 percent of the vote compared with 17 percent secured by John Fru Ndi of the opposition Social Democratic Front.

February 2008 - More than 100 Cameroonians die when protests erupt over high prices for food and fuel as well as the possible constitutional amendments to scrap presidential term limits.

April 2008 - Biya signs into law a constitutional change which removes a two-term limit, allowing him to extend his 25-year rule.

December 2010 - Biya launches his re-election campaign under heavy security, visiting Bamenda in the impoverished northwest, a region traditionally hostile to his rule and promising roads, electricity and education.

September 29, 2011 - Gunmen dressed in military fatigues open fire in Douala, the economic capital in an apparent protest against Biya.

(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)