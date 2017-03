PARIS France's foreign ministry denied on Thursday that seven French hostages captured in Cameroon had been released, saying media reports earlier in the day were unfounded.

"After checking with our embassies, this information appears to be unfounded. The governments of the countries involved, mainly Nigeria and Cameroon, have also denied it," said Didier Le Bret, spokesman for the ministry's crisis unit.

