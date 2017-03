DAKAR A spokeswoman at the French embassy in Cameroon confirmed there had been a kidnapping in the north of the country on Tuesday.

"All I can say is that there has been a kidnapping," she said. "I cannot confirm the numbers for now."

RFI radio earlier reported armed gunmen had taken seven French citizens and were heading to Nigeria. She declined to say whether they were all French nationals.

