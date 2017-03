PARIS France's minister for veterans' affairs, who told parliament on Thursday that seven hostages abducted from Cameroon had been released, said minutes later there was no official confirmation that they had been freed.

"There is not ... official confirmation at this stage," Kader Arif told a session of parliament. Minutes earlier, he had interrupted a session to announce that the hostages had been freed.

