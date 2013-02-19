ATHENS French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday that seven French nationals, three adults and four children, had been kidnapped in Cameroon by a militant organisation known to French authorities.

Hollande said during a visit to Greece that the victims of the kidnapping, all members of the same family who were apparently tourists, had been seized by Nigerian-based militants.

(This story corrects the number of children, adults in the first paragraph)

(Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Catherine Bremer; Editing by Michael Roddy)