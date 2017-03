MAIDUGURI, Nigeria Reports that seven French hostages kidnapped in Cameroon were found alive and safe in a house in northern Nigeria on Thursday are false, a Nigerian military spokesman said.

"It's not true," said Sagir Musa, spokesman for the military Joint Task Force in Borno state, where the hostages were reported to have been released.

France's minister for veterans' affairs told parliament the four children and three adults abducted from Cameroon on Tuesday had been released, then minutes later said there was no official confirmation that they had been freed.

