PARIS French electricity grid operator RTE EDFRT.UL said on Monday a consortium it was leading, alongside PwC and French infrastructure consulting firm Nodalis, has been chosen to help get Cameroon's new power grid company operational.

RTE, wholly owned by French state-controlled utility EDF (EDF.PA), but managed independently, did not disclose financial details of the deal.

It said the consortium will help newly-created Cameroon grid operator SONATREL, define its future organisation and transfer of assets following its split from power monopoly ENEO.

The Central African nation, which suffers from a chronic power deficit and regular blackouts due to inadequate infrastructure, created the power grid company last year, splitting it from ENEO, which is controlled by emerging markets private equity firm Actis Capital.

