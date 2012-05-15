MILAN Recession-weary Italians raised a few more glasses of Campari's (CPRI.MI) trademark red aperitif in the first three months of the year, helping the group post a 2.8 percent rise in organic sales.

Gruppo Campari's sales in Italy, which accounts for more than a third of total revenues, had disappointed investors in the final quarter of 2012, falling 1.6 percent as the euro zone debt crisis depressed consumption in the euro zone's third largest economy.

"Importantly, the business confirmed its resiliency in Italy and Germany, gained momentum in the U.S. and continued to perform very strongly in ... Australia, Argentina and Mexico," Chief Executive Bob Kunze-Concewitz said in a statement.

"We remain cautiously optimistic for the full year," he added.

The Milan-based group, which also makes Aperol bitter aperitif drinks, Skyy vodka and Glen Grant whisky, reported 279.3 million euros ($359 million) in first-quarter sales, just beating a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S forecast of 275.8 million euros.

Sales in its domestic market rose 0.3 percent organically in the first quarter, it said, while the group's pretax profit increased 4.6 percent to 52.8 million euros.

Sales in the United States, which accounts for 20.6 percent of the total, rose 5.4 percent, driven by the performance of its Wild Turkey bourbon whisky.

Davide Campari-Milano shares were up 1.3 percent at 11:56 a.m. British time, outperforming the wider Italian blue-chip index .FTMIB, which rose 0.15 percent.

The world's biggest spirits groups, Diageo (DGE.L) and Pernod Ricard (PERP.PA), have experienced strong growth in emerging markets, slow recovery in North America and tougher conditions in southern Europe.

