An illustration photo shows a bottle of Campari displayed in a wine shop in Nice, France, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

MILAN The chairman of Italy's Campari (CPRI.MI) will take direct control of the family firm that owns a majority of the world's sixth-largest premium spirits maker following the death of his mother, the company said on Tuesday.

A statement said Luca Garavoglia would now assume control of Alicros, which owns 51 percent of Campari's equity, and an even greater share of voting rights. His mother, Rosa Anna Magno Garavoglia, died earlier on Tuesday.

"The Garavoglia family will continue, without any change, to maintain its role as long-term shareholder of Campari," it said.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Kevin Liffey)