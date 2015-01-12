VANCOUVER The bodies of three ice climbers were found in a rugged, mountainous region of British Columbia on Monday after a suspected fall, local police said.

Police said the bodies of a man and a woman in their mid-30s from the Vancouver region and a female international visitor in her late 20s were found some 300 meters below Joffre peak about a three-hour drive northeast of Vancouver.

The climbers had been reported missing during the night. Police declined to say where the foreign visitor was from.

It was not yet clear why the climbers, who police said information had experience of wilderness conditions, may have fallen.

"There are many different hazards that come into play anytime you are in the backcountry. It could be avalanche, rock slide, equipment malfunction or even a user error," said Rod Knapton, spokesman for the Whistler Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Leslie Adler)