TORONTO An investigation is underway after a plane crashed on Sunday during a military air show in Western Canada, killing the pilot, the local air base said.

According to a statement from the military, the plane crashed at the show in Cold Lake, Alberta, and the event was cancelled as a result.

Global News reported that a witness said the plane did a loop, inverted and then dived straight down.

