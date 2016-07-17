Bathers float off with a world record in Argentina
BUENOS AIRES Nearly 2,000 swimmers formed a long snaking line in a salty Argentine lake to set a world record for the most people floating while holding hands.
TORONTO An investigation is underway after a plane crashed on Sunday during a military air show in Western Canada, killing the pilot, the local air base said.
According to a statement from the military, the plane crashed at the show in Cold Lake, Alberta, and the event was cancelled as a result.
Global News reported that a witness said the plane did a loop, inverted and then dived straight down.
MOSCOW "Nit-picking" by the European Union is hampering completion of a deal between Russia and Hungary to expand the Paks nuclear power plant on the Danube river, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Wednesday.
TOKYO Japan's Supreme Court has rejected a man's demand that a Google web search bringing up reports of his arrest for child prostitution be removed, the first ever such top court decision in Japan, media reported on Wednesday.