Iran tested medium-range ballistic missile - U.S. official
WASHINGTON Iran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles, a U.S. official said on Monday.
MONTREAL A Canadian zoo east of Montreal said it had confined a lion after it attacked an employee on Monday morning, leaving her hospitalized with serious back injuries.
The employee at the Granby Zoo in the French-speaking province of Quebec is in her 20s and has a fracture, but was conscious and in stable condition, director general Paul Gosselin told reporters. The exact nature of her injuries was unclear.
It was not immediately clear how the incident occurred. The zoo is "still trying to understand" the situation, he said.
Other employees were able to get the female lion away from the victim by driving it away with a fire hose, Gosselin said. He said the zoo was contacting American experts before making a decision about what to do with the lion.
The incident followed two U.S. animal attacks in recent months.
In June, an alligator snatched away a 2-year-old boy in front of his family during a vacation at Walt Disney World in Florida. The boy died.
In May, a 3-year-old boy fell into an enclosure with a gorilla at the Cincinnati Zoo. Zookeepers killed the gorilla to protect the child.
WASHINGTON Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with President Donald Trump on Feb. 15 for talks covering a range of security issues, the White House said on Monday.
QUEBEC CITY/TORONTO A French-Canadian university student was the sole suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque that killed six people and injured 17 others, Canadian authorities said on Monday, in what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called "a terrorist attack."