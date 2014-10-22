OTTAWA The soldier shot at the Canadian war memorial in Ottawa has died, and a guard in the nearby parliament buildings has been wounded, Canadian cabinet minister Jason Kenney said on Wednesday.

"Condolences to family of the soldier killed, & prayers for the Parliamentary guard wounded. Canada will not be terrorized or intimidated," Kenney, one of Prime Minister Stephen Harper's most powerful ministers, said on Twitter.

A spokeswoman for the Canadian military said she could not confirm the report of his death and had no update on his condition.

(Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)