OTTAWA Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper will make a statement about the shootings that occurred at the Canadian war memorial and at Parliament Hill later on Wednesday, his office said.

A Canadian soldier was shot at the National War Memorial in downtown Ottawa and a gunman was shot and killed in a nearby parliament building on Wednesday, media and witnesses reported. But buildings remained locked down and police have said they do not yet know how many suspects are involved in the incidents.

