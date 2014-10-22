OTTAWA Ottawa Hospital received four patients, three of whom are in stable condition, following shootings in the Canadian capital on Wednesday, the hospital said in a statement.

One of the patients was treated for a gunshot wound that was not considered life threatening. All three patients in stable condition are being kept at hospital.

The patients arrived between 10:20 a.m. ET/1520 BST and 12:43 p.m., it said.

A Canadian soldier was shot dead at the National War Memorial in downtown Ottawa and a suspected gunman was shot and killed in the nearby parliament buildings.

